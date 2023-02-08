Book of Condolences for people of Turkey and Syria opened online by Deputy Lord Mayor

The Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Damian Boylan and Deputy Chief Executive, Brian Geaney, have opened an online Book of Condolences for the people of Türkiye, and the people of Syria, impacted by two devastating earthquakes.

Speaking about the tragic events, Mr Boylan said: “It is with profound sadness that I extend my condolences on behalf of the people of Cork City, including our dynamic Turkish and Syrian communities, on the tragic loss of life following two devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, and in Syria.

"I know many Corkonians will be thinking in particular about the people of Malatya today, as a group of secondary school students from Coláiste Éamann Rís in Turners Cross were travelling to visit their partner school in the city, a school which we are told has now officially disappeared.

"Our city stands in solidarity with all those impacted by this humanitarian disaster.”

Deputy Chief Executive Brian Geaney also extended his condolences: “Our thoughts are with all the victims, their families, and the brave emergency service personnel and volunteers who are working tirelessly to rescue people from the rubble.”

More than 11,000 people have died and there are thousands more injured and missing following the magnitude 7.8 quake struck south-east Turkey and northern Syria earlier this week.

Authorities expect the death toll to continue to climb as rescue workers race to pull survivors from the rubble in cities and towns across a wide area.