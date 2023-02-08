Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 11:32

Book of Condolences for people of Turkey and Syria opened online by Deputy Lord Mayor

More than 11,000 people have died and there are thousands more injured and missing following the magnitude 7.8 quake struck south-east Turkey and northern Syria earlier this week.
Book of Condolences for people of Turkey and Syria opened online by Deputy Lord Mayor

From Left to Right Deputy Chief Executive Brian Geaney; Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr. Damian Boylan; Councillor Mick Finn, Chairperson of the Board of Management of Coláiste Éamann Rís.

Echo reporter

The Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Damian Boylan and Deputy Chief Executive, Brian Geaney, have opened an online Book of Condolences for the people of Türkiye, and the people of Syria, impacted by two devastating earthquakes.

Speaking about the tragic events, Mr Boylan said: “It is with profound sadness that I extend my condolences on behalf of the people of Cork City, including our dynamic Turkish and Syrian communities, on the tragic loss of life following two devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, and in Syria. 

"I know many Corkonians will be thinking in particular about the people of Malatya today, as a group of secondary school students from Coláiste Éamann Rís in Turners Cross were travelling to visit their partner school in the city, a school which we are told has now officially disappeared. 

"Our city stands in solidarity with all those impacted by this humanitarian disaster.” 

Deputy Chief Executive Brian Geaney also extended his condolences: “Our thoughts are with all the victims, their families, and the brave emergency service personnel and volunteers who are working tirelessly to rescue people from the rubble.”

More than 11,000 people have died and there are thousands more injured and missing following the magnitude 7.8 quake struck south-east Turkey and northern Syria earlier this week.

Authorities expect the death toll to continue to climb as rescue workers race to pull survivors from the rubble in cities and towns across a wide area.

Read More

Cork’s Turkish community rallies to help quake survivors

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man admits money-laundering after previously 'balking' at wording of the charge
MTU currently assessing solutions for IT breach that shut Cork campuses; breach detected at 'early stage' MTU currently assessing solutions for IT breach that shut Cork campuses; breach detected at 'early stage'
Gardaí investigate alleged serious assault at Cork CAMHS unit Gardaí investigate alleged serious assault at Cork CAMHS unit
<p>The largest increase in roles in 2022 was evident in banking and financial roles, which were up by 106%. </p>

Job opportunities in Cork to grow 20% this year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more