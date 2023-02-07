Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 14:09

Prize to recognise best chemistry students

Thermo Fisher and UCC launch new scientist prize and medal
Prize to recognise best chemistry students

UCC alumni Rachel O’Sullivan, process chemist at Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Conor Horgan, development chemist at Thermo Fisher Scientific; with Professor Sarah Culloty, Head of College Science Engineering and Food Science at UCC, Siobhan Creedon, director Process Development at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Professor Anita Maguire, Head of School of Chemistry at UCC. At the launch of the Thermo Fisher Scientific Prize in Organic Chemistry at UCC. Picture: Darragh Kane

Echo reporter

THE Thermo Fisher Scientific Prize in Organic Chemistry at University College Cork (UCC) has officially been launched.

The prize is open to all students who have completed third year in chemistry and consists of a €1,000 cash prize and commemorative medal.

The prize will be awarded annually to the student who has passed with the highest combined mark in the organic chemistry modules. The inaugural prize will be awarded at the annual UCC STEM Awards ceremony later this spring.

Speaking at the launch of the new Prize, Siobhan Creedon, Thermo Fisher’s Director of Process Development, said: “We are delighted to officially launch the Thermo Fisher Scientific Prize in Organic Chemistry.

“UCC maintains a consistently high standard of science education, in particular organic chemistry. At our campus in Ringaskiddy, we have welcomed many UCC Chemistry graduates over the years, and have seen first-hand how they have put their knowledge to use, helping to develop transformational medicines that treat cancer, psoriasis, HIV, Parkinson’s disease and many more.

“As well as supporting them in their transition into their STEM career, we want to recognise the achievements of high-performing students in this programme.”

Professor Anita Maguire, Head of School of Chemistry at UCC, said: “We are extremely grateful to Thermo Fisher Scientific for their support for our students through this new prize. The School of Chemistry is very proud of its talented and hard-working students — we look forward to congratulating the first recipient once announced.”

Professor Sarah Culloty, Head of College of Science, Engineering and Food Science, added: “The university really values our partnership with employers in the region and how it enhances the experience of our students. I would like to thank Thermo Fisher for sponsoring this new award, and we look forward to meeting the recipient at the UCC STEM Awards in May.”

Thermo Fisher currently has approximately 500 working at its Cork site.

Read More

Event centre construction could start in Q2 of 2023

More in this section

OPW is 'unwavering' in financial support for flood relief schemes in Cork OPW is 'unwavering' in financial support for flood relief schemes in Cork
MTU to work through the night to establish extent of 'significant' IT breach that has closed Cork campuses for two days MTU to work through the night to establish extent of 'significant' IT breach that has closed Cork campuses for two days
Housing developer "committed to continued dialogue" with Killeens residents  Housing developer "committed to continued dialogue" with Killeens residents 
uccsciencestem
gavel

Cork man jailed for a year for the abuse of his niece

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more