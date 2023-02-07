'It's heartbreaking to see,' Cork principal says as death toll of earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises

Aaron Wolfe, principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís, toldthat they were “safe” in Istanbul when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the south-eastern side of the country.
Mr Wolfe said luck was on their side after initial plans to visit Malatya on Sunday fell through.
The group of eight, including Mr Wolfe, deputy principal Edel Farrell, Erasmus co-ordinator Sean Buckley, and five third-year students, were originally due to travel to Malatya on Sunday night but had changed their flight to Monday.
Speaking to The Echo, Government minister Simon Coveney, in whose Cork South Central constituency the school stands, said: “I understand Cork students were due to travel to the area from Istanbul but thankfully delayed travelling and avoided the turmoil.
The death toll surged past 4,000 as rescuers in Turkey and Syria worked overnight last night to find more survivors of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the region early on Monday.
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow.
Seismic activity continued to rattle the region, including another jolt nearly as powerful as the initial quake, with workers carefully pulling away slabs of concrete and reaching for bodies as desperate families waited for news of loved ones.
The US Geological Survey measured Monday’s quake at 7.8, with a depth of 11 miles. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude temblor, likely triggered by the first, struck more than 60 miles away.
The second jolt caused a multi-storey apartment building in the Turkish city of Sanliurfa to topple onto the street in a cloud of dust as bystanders screamed, according to video of the scene.
Thousands of buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 200 miles to the north-east.
In Turkey alone, more than 5,600 buildings were destroyed, authorities said. Hospitals were damaged, and one collapsed in the city of Iskenderun.