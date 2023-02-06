Housing developer "committed to continued dialogue" with Killeens residents 

Developers of new social housing units in Killeens have said they are “committed to continued dialogue” with local residents, following a protest in opposition to the development.

Residents of the Lios Cara estate in Killeens near Blarney began a protest on Wednesday last week, over plans for 44 new homes being built in their estate.

The units are in addition to the 94 existing houses on the site.

In recent weeks, the residents of Lios Cara learned that the 44 houses have been purchased for 100% social housing, rather than being designated as private dwellings.

It is understood that Cork City Council has entered into an agreement with a developer for the new units on the site.

The Lios Cara Residents Committee said that the deal was been carried out “without engagement by the developer and the existing residents, despite what was felt to be a good open honest relationship”.

A number of residents previously met with the developer in the presence of councillors to confirm the estate would be completed to the appropriate standards, within an appropriate time frame and in keeping with the already built and established housing.

The committee said assurances were given by the developer that they would keep the residents informed every step of the way.

Members of the Lios Cara Residents Committee have said they are “acutely aware that the country is within a housing crisis” that affects all sectors of society and that they “very much support social housing, affordable housing and private housing” within the community.

“Many families in the area have been house hunting for many years and welcomed the opportunity to purchase and settle in the area,” read a statement issued by the committee last week, ahead of a protest on Wednesday regarding the fact that all 44 homes are to be used for social housing.

Developers BMOR met on Monday with members of the Lios Cara Residents association and several Cork City Councillors.

Paul Irwin of BMOR said that they engaged in a “very constructive meeting” with residents and councillors, where they outlined their position in relation to the development at Lios Cara.

“We remain committed to continued dialogue with the residents and all other stakeholders involved in the development into the future and we look forward to the resumption of works on the site as soon as possible,” he said.

Speaking to The Echo, local councillor Ken O’Flynn, said he thinks Cork City Council have “got it wrong”, and instead of 44 social housing units, it should be a mix of affordable and council housing mainly to facilitate the people in the area.

“I have a lot of my neighbours out there in Killeens who are desperately looking for property and can’t get on the property ladder at all in the Killeens or Blarney area… So, it was a great opportunity missed by Cork City Council,” he said.