MTU Cork campuses to close Tuesday and Wednesday due to 'significant' IT breach

MTU's Cork campuses are to close for two days due to a "significant IT breach" and telephone outage.

A statement released this afternoon said: "Cork campuses are closing for 2 days, Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th February due to a significant IT breach and telephone outage. All classes, full-time and part-time, are cancelled.

"This includes Bishopstown, NMCI, Crawford College of Art & Design and the Cork School of Music.

"Staff and students are asked to monitor email and www.mtu.ie website for further information.

"We have taken this precaution to allow us to fully assess the situation and protect our systems."

MORE TO FOLLOW