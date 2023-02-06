Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 17:50

MTU Cork campuses to close Tuesday and Wednesday due to 'significant' IT breach

Staff and students are asked to monitor email and www.mtu.ie website for further information
MTU Cork campuses to close Tuesday and Wednesday due to 'significant' IT breach

A statement released this afternoon said: "Cork campuses are closing for 2 days, Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th February due to a significant IT breach and telephone outage. All classes, full-time and part-time, are cancelled."

MTU's Cork campuses are to close for two days due to a "significant IT breach" and telephone outage.

A statement released this afternoon said: "Cork campuses are closing for 2 days, Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th February due to a significant IT breach and telephone outage. All classes, full-time and part-time, are cancelled.

"This includes Bishopstown, NMCI, Crawford College of Art & Design and the Cork School of Music.

"Staff and students are asked to monitor email and www.mtu.ie website for further information.

"We have taken this precaution to allow us to fully assess the situation and protect our systems."

MORE TO FOLLOW

More in this section

Cork principal says staff and students 'safe' following earthquake in Turkey Cork principal says staff and students 'safe' following earthquake in Turkey
Plans for a new 'pocket park' for Cork city  Plans for a new 'pocket park' for Cork city 
Rare bee orchids creating quite a buzz in Midleton Rare bee orchids creating quite a buzz in Midleton
mtu
Pictures: Trad session at popular Cork café celebrates St Brigid

Pictures: Trad session at popular Cork café celebrates St Brigid

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more