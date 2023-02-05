Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 15:21

UCC scientist studying neutron stars with Nasa

UCC’s Dr Kennedy explained that these systems are binary star systems that contain a rapidly rotating neutron star that is slowly evaporating a nearby companion star.
UCC scientist studying neutron stars with Nasa

UCC’s Dr Kennedy explained that these systems are binary star systems that contain a rapidly rotating neutron star that is slowly evaporating a nearby companion star.

Breda Graham

A University College Cork (UCC) scientist is part of an international team of researchers that have used a NASA telescope to further our understanding of neutron stars.

Dr Mark Kennedy of UCC’s School of Physics is part of a team of scientists that have discovered the first gamma-ray eclipses from a special type of binary star system, known as a spider system, using data from NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope.

This work by an international team, led by Dr Colin Clark, an astrophysicist at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Hannover, has opened up a new window into neutron star masses involving NASA's Fermi gamma-ray telescope.

“One of the most important goals for studying spiders is to try to measure the masses of the pulsars. Pulsars are basically balls of the densest matter we can measure," Dr Clark said.  “The maximum mass they can reach constrains the physics within these extreme environments, which can’t be replicated on earth.” 

UCC’s Dr Kennedy explained that these systems are binary star systems that contain a rapidly rotating neutron star that is slowly evaporating a nearby companion star.

“This window, which involves looking for a dip in the number of detectable gamma-rays emitted by the neutron star as a companion star passes between the neutron star and us, allows us to measure the mass of the neutron star independently of previous techniques.” 

 The most important result of this method is that it has led to a revision of the neutron star mass in the binary star system, PSR B1957+20 (B1957).

Read More

Cannabis found in car travelling wrong way on Cork city street 

“Previously thought to contain a neutron star with a record-breaking mass equal to 2.4 times that of the sun, we now know because of the gamma-ray data of B1957 that the actual mass is 1.8 times that of the sun,” Dr Kennedy added. “This reopens the question behind the maximum mass of neutron stars, and suggests significant work is required in the near future to explain why previous neutron star masses may have been so far off the mark.”

More in this section

Cork TD 'encouraged' about next phase of Mallow Relief Road project Cork TD 'encouraged' about next phase of Mallow Relief Road project
Garda stock Emergency services attend scene of road traffic incident in Cork city 
ITV's Big Brother seeking 'stand-out characters' from Cork for new series ITV's Big Brother seeking 'stand-out characters' from Cork for new series
uccscience
Cork's Everyman nominated in this year's Irish Times Theatre Awards

Cork's Everyman nominated in this year's Irish Times Theatre Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more