Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 08:30

Bantry vet co-hosts Irish language show

Madraí’s experts observe behaviour, diagnose the cause of the problem, and give advice and recommendations for the dogs and their owners alike.
Bantry vet co-hosts Irish language show

Irish language series Madraí stars Bantry vet Ellen Hegarty alongside Donegal dog behaviourist Paula Doohan.

Echo reporter

A BANTRY vet is starring in a new six-part RTÉ series, giving advice to families around the country struggling with pooch problems.

Irish language series Madraí stars Bantry vet Ellen Hegarty, alongside Donegal dog behaviourist Paula Doohan.

Following on from the co-hosts’ success in 2020 with hit series Peataí, Ellen and Paula are back and helping families with doggie drama — from separation anxiety to lead-pulling, and non-stop barking to furniture-chewing.

A national callout was launched last summer, inviting families finding it hard to cope with their canines to get expert advice from Ellen and Paula.

The pair were inundated with videos and pleas for help from all over the country detailing every type of dog distress.

On a case-by-case basis, Madraí’s experts observe behaviour, diagnose the cause of the problem, and give advice and recommendations for the dogs and their owners alike.

Tune in to the new series of Madraí on RTÉ One on Friday nights and on RTÉ Player.

Read More

ITV's Big Brother seeking 'stand-out characters' from Cork for new series

More in this section

Cork TD 'encouraged' about next phase of Mallow Relief Road project Cork TD 'encouraged' about next phase of Mallow Relief Road project
Garda stock Emergency services attend scene of road traffic incident in Cork city 
ITV's Big Brother seeking 'stand-out characters' from Cork for new series ITV's Big Brother seeking 'stand-out characters' from Cork for new series
entertainmentanimals
Cork's Everyman nominated in this year's Irish Times Theatre Awards

Cork's Everyman nominated in this year's Irish Times Theatre Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more