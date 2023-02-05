Bantry vet co-hosts Irish language show

A BANTRY vet is starring in a new six-part RTÉ series, giving advice to families around the country struggling with pooch problems.

Irish language series Madraí stars Bantry vet Ellen Hegarty, alongside Donegal dog behaviourist Paula Doohan.

Following on from the co-hosts’ success in 2020 with hit series Peataí, Ellen and Paula are back and helping families with doggie drama — from separation anxiety to lead-pulling, and non-stop barking to furniture-chewing.

A national callout was launched last summer, inviting families finding it hard to cope with their canines to get expert advice from Ellen and Paula.

The pair were inundated with videos and pleas for help from all over the country detailing every type of dog distress.

On a case-by-case basis, Madraí’s experts observe behaviour, diagnose the cause of the problem, and give advice and recommendations for the dogs and their owners alike.

Tune in to the new series of Madraí on RTÉ One on Friday nights and on RTÉ Player.