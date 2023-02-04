Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 09:26

ITV's Big Brother seeking 'stand-out characters' from Cork for new series

Following the commissioning of the show, ITV announced that the series would feature a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life.
Big Brother is set to make a return to TV screens in 2023 after bieing after ITV gained the rights to the series in 2022.

Breda Graham

Big Brother is looking for entertaining Corkonians to take part in the reality series which is set to return to our television screens after a five-year hiatus.

Casting producers for ITV have said they are looking for “stand-out characters” from Cork to apply and enter the iconic house later this year.

Big Brother 2023, also known as Big Brother 20, is the upcoming twentieth series of the show.

It will be the first series to air on ITV2 after ITV gained the rights to the series in August 2022, almost four years since it last aired on Channel 5.

Shopping tasks, nominations, and live evictions are set to return and the public will once again be voting throughout the series to ultimately determine the winner.

The series is set to run for up to six weeks, airing six nights each week from Sunday to Friday.

Those interested in applying can visit www.bigbrother.com and applications will close on June 30, 2023.

