Voting opens on Cork's Community Spirit awards 2022

Voting has opened for the 2022 Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards which will be held later this month. There are twelve monthly winners through to the final and an overall winner will be decided by an online public vote.

The Community Spirit Awards recognise the outstanding contribution made to the community by a group or an individual who volunteers their time and dedication to benefit others.

The awards were launched in 2021 and the overall winner of the first-ever awards was the Cork City Missing Persons group.

This year’s 12 monthly winners are: The Friends of Danny Crowley; Aisling Claffey, Carrigaline Girl Guides; Carrigaline Community First Responders; Cork’s Everton AFC; Down Syndrome Centre Cork; John Middleton Jnr, Crosshaven GAA; Crosshaven Coast Guard; Coal Quay Family Festival; Save Ballymartle Woods; Willie Walsh, Carrigaline United AFC; Five Mile Bridge Community Group; and Walty Murphy, of Passage West.

The overall winner will be announced at a special event at the Cork International Hotel on February 25.

Group Director of Operations at Trigon Hotels, Carmel Lonergan, said, “the response to this year’s Community Spirit Awards has been overwhelming. There are so many people working tirelessly and quietly in their communities to make life better for everyone else. They are generous with their time and effort, and it is an honour for us here at the Cork International Hotel to recognise those efforts and give back to the unsung heroes of Cork.”

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said, “I would like to thank the judging panel for giving their time every month to choose a winner. It was an extremely difficult decision due to the high calibre of nominations.

"The twelve finalists have gone to great efforts to ensure there are adequate sporting clubs for children in their communities, have raised money for charities and have provided vital services that rely on volunteers to keep going. I would also like to thank the sponsors, the Carrigdhoun Newspaper and Gerald McCarthy Giftware, whose support has made the awards possible.”

The judging panel for the Community Spirit Awards consists of representatives from the public and private sector, including: Carmel Lonergan, Group Director of Operations at Trigon Hotels; Nicola Radley, Cork County Council; Aisling Killilea, Bank of Ireland; Vincent O'Donovan and Jack White, of The Carrigdhoun Newspaper Online voting is now open.

To cast a vote visit www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com