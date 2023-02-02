Five months jail for motorist who threw ball of cocaine from car while pursued by Gardaí

A motorist who threw a ball of cocaine worth over €500 out the window of his car as it was pursued by a garda car with blue lights and siren has been sentenced to five months in jail.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he had to jail the accused on this occasion for having cocaine for sale or supply.

He said at Cork District Court that otherwise the suspended sentences of four months previously imposed on the same man – and hanging over him at the time of the latest offence – “would not be worth the paper they were written on”.

The revocation of the suspensions on two four-month sentence and the new five-month term will all run concurrently. So, 28-year-old Richard O’Donovan of 1 Oakfield Lawn, Riverstown, Glanmire, County Cork, is facing into five months in jail now.

Frank Buttimer solicitor indicated that the sentences might be appealed, and bail was set for this purpose at €750 in cash.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of the cocaine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “Mr O’Donovan said he would not sell it but would supply it to friends.” The sergeant outlined the background to the incident.

“On September 4, 2021, Gardaí Rory Fogarty and Ryan Dillon of the Gurranaraher drugs unit were on patrol in an unmarked official vehicle in the Ardmore Avenue area of Knocknaheeny, Cork, at 9.30pm.

"Garda Fogarty observed a car drive quickly away from another vehicle.

Garda Fogarty believed an interaction had taken place and he followed this vehicle onto Harbour View Road and onto St Colmcille Road.

“Garda Fogarty signalled for the vehicle to stop by activating the blue lights. Gardaí then observed a package being thrown from the window of the vehicle onto the roadway before it eventually pulled in.

“Garda Fogarty went straight to the package and found a ball of white powder wrapped in black plastic. This item was then seized. It has a weight of eight grammes, giving the seizure a value of €560.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused knew he was at grave risk of imprisonment but had done a lot to mitigate his position, taking extensive steps to rehabilitate and working on a voluntary basis to give something positive back to society.