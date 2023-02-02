'Fantastic news': €4.5m allocated for N40 bridge as part of €57m for Cork's active travel projects

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and the National Transport Authority have confirmed funds to be allocated to local authorities in 2023 for walking and cycling projects.
It includes €4.5m for the Grange Road to Tramore Valley Park N40 bridge, €3.4m for the Ballinacurra-to-Midleton pedestrian and cycle route, and €1.6m to upgrade the Marina promenade.
Fine Gael city councillor for Cork City South Central, Shane O’Callaghan, said that the €4.5m announced for the linking bridge to Tramore Valley Park is “fantastic news” that will build on the €5m already invested by the NTA in the project. He said that the project should be completed by the third quarter of this year.