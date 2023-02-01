Gardaí renew appeal to identify skeletal remains found while building East Cork Greenway

Gardaí have renewed an appeal to help identify skeletal remains which were found on a construction site for the Midleton to Youghal Greenway in 2021.

An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal to the public for information on the identity of skeletal remains that were discovered at a Greenway construction site on 5 January 2021, near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km from Midleton.

The remains are believed to be those of a female who was older than 70 years of age when she died.

A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin, while an item of clothing thought to be a nightdress was also found nearby.

A Garda spokesperson has said that to date, a number of DNA samples have been compared against the National DNA Database, but a positive match has not yet been made.

They added that ongoing examinations of missing person’s records have not yet identified any potential matches.

“Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in bringing this case to a conclusion,” they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.