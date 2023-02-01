1 in 20 homes vacant in county Cork

The CSO yesterday published data on the number of vacant homes across the country at the end of 2021, based on levels of electricity consumption recorded by the ESB. A dwelling was defined as vacant by the CSO when it had very little or no electricity consumption over one full year. However, nearly seven in ten of the vacant dwellings identified (68.5%) have had low consumption for over two years.
Homes with deactivated or terminated electricity connections were excluded from the figures, so the vacancy rates should largely represent habitable dwellings that are currently connected to the electricity grid.
In Cork, there is a 5% vacancy rate across the county, and a vacancy rate of 2.7% within the city.