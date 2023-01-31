Investigation underway into spill at Atlantic Pond

Cork City Council has said a full investigation is underway into the origin of a spill into the water at a popular amenity along the city’s Marina over the weekend.

Concerns were raised locally on Sunday morning as it appeared the water at the Atlantic Pond near Páirc Uí Chaoimh had been polluted.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council told The Echo: “Samples have been taken from the pond and have been sent to a laboratory for analysis.

"A full investigation is underway into the incident to ascertain its origin and the investigation will be guided by the laboratory report on the samples taken."

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said he is “very disappointed with such an oil spill”.

“The Atlantic Pond is a very important natural and historic amenity hosting a number of bird species and is a much-cherished walking area.

"I have called upon the Council to investigate the spill in full and to find its origins and prosecute if needs be.”