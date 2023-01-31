Cork Leap card users can bring a friend on board for free this Bank Holiday weekend

CORK Leap Card users can bring a ‘plus one’ on public transport for free this February Bank Holiday weekend.

Transport For Ireland has launched the Leap Plus One initiative to encourage people to leave the car at home and use public transport this coming weekend instead.

The National Transport Authority says Leap users only need to pay for themselves and mention the plus one to bus drivers to avail of the scheme. Beginning on Saturday February 4 at 12.01am, the campaign runs until Monday February 6 at 11.59pm.

Cork commuters can avail of the plus one initiative on Bus Eireann, Cork Commuter Network, TFI Local Link and Irish Rail.

In addition, Corkonians leaving the Rebel County for the long weekend can also use the service on the Luas, DART, Dublin Bus, JJ Kavanagh & Sons, Dublin Coach and City Direct.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said: “The TFI Leap Card has gone from strength to strength, and it continues to expand with the roll out of the young adult Leap Card. Over 80,000 young adult cards were purchased from July last year to the end of the year.

“Public Transport customers across Ireland are responding positively to our improved and expanded services on the network with passenger numbers, now back to pre-Covid levels. Ireland is one of the few European countries where public transport has bounced back in such a strong way. This Leap +1 means that even more people can experience what our public transport system has to offer. It’s an initiative that’s good for friends and family and that’s good for our environment, as we enjoy this first February Bank Holiday.”

Anne Graham, NTA CEO, said: “This February Bank Holiday weekend I invite people to experience how their TFI network of trains, trams and buses has improved and expanded, while offering a greener, more connected public transport system.

“The NTA has set an ambitious target to increase public transport services across Ireland to help connect the nation, while also placing a strong emphasis on reducing public transport emissions.

“The Leap +1 initiative provides the opportunity for people to come together this Bank Holiday weekend to meet up with friends and family while using public transport which is a more sustainable choice.”

The TFI Leap Card is a prepaid travel card that is the easiest way to pay your fare on public transport around Ireland. The Leap Card scheme has been a huge success since it was first launched in December 2011 with over 6m cards sold and over 1bn passenger journeys recorded.

On average 450,000 journeys are taken across the country each day using a TFI Leap Card with the majority of Leap Card passengers using Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Luas and Bus Éireann services.

You can travel on Bus Éireann services in Cork city, for as little as €1.35 with a TFI Leap Card.

TFI Leap Card is 30% cheaper than cash single fares and can be used on Cork City bus services (operated by Bus Éireann) as well as Cork commuter rail services on the Cork-Cobh and Cork-Midleton lines.