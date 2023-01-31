Events planned across Cork to celebrate St Brigid's Day 

TO mark the first ever Bank Holiday for St Brigid’s Day/Imbolc, there are a series of events taking place across Cork and the entire country to celebrate the first Irish public holiday named after a woman, with a particular focus on acknowledging the role that women have played in Irish history, culture and society.

As one of Irelands National Cultural Institutions, the Crawford Art Gallery is running a programme of mostly free events from St Brigid’s Day, February 1, to the new Bank Holiday Monday on February 6.

On Wednesday February 1, expert Rosemary Kavanagh is running a workshop on traditional basket weaving and making St. Brigid crosses using field rushes, bull rushes, and heritage willow (booking is required).

On Sunday February 5, in collaboration with MTU Cork School of Music, ‘Music at Midday’ at 12 in the Crawford’s iconic Long Room will feature live performance of the opening movements from Franz Schubert's dramatic yet hauntingly beautiful 'Death and the Maiden' string quartet.

On Monday February 6, the themes of hospitality, wisdom and warfare shared by Brigid will be explored from 1:30pm – 3:30pm through an interactive trail in the gallery, and a drop in art workshop in the Long Room.

All day on Monday, Rita Duffy’s short animation ‘Anatomy of Hope’ will be screening in the long Room, and from 2:30pm to 4:30pm live traditional music will echo throughout the gallery, as St Brigid’s Day marks the first day of spring and is traditionally celebrated with traditional music, song, and dance.

At 2pm on both Sunday and on Monday, a special tour of the Crawford collection will be arranged to honour St. Brigid, specifically highlight the themes of women, nature, and mythology.

Over in Nano Nagle Place, there are two free family-friendly events to celebrate St Brigids Day on February 1. From 1:30pm – 2:30pm you can learn to build a St brigid’s Day cloak, while from 3pm – 5pm you can create your own St Brigid’s Cross.

Free St Brigid’s Cross workshops are also running in several libraries across Cork on February 1, including in Skibbereen, Bantry, Clonakilty, and Dunmanway.