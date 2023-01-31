Retired Cork firefighter says force should focus on recruiting more women

A Cork county firefighter has retired from Bantry Fire Station after 22 years of service.

Ian Vickery joined the fire service in 2000. Prior to that, he was a commercial photographer for the The Irish Examiner.

Mr Vickery said he was drawn to the fire service as it is a job that is deeply embedded in the community.

While the job had its highs and lows, every call out over the years involved someone suffering material loss and damage, he said.

“That was never far from my mind. It was always, ‘yes, this was a particularly challenging incident but what could I do to make it better for the people that I’m dealing with.’”

Mr Vickery was a training instructor with the fire service and has now set up his own health and safety consultancy.

Every firefighter fears that call in the middle of the night, that could be for a neighbour’s house down the road, he said. Joining the Fire Brigade was “the single biggest and best decision in my work career that I’ve ever made".

"To work with a team – it’s like a global community, you go to any fire station and they’re always welcoming. Every firefighter is welcoming to another one. They always have your back. To be part of that community is amazing.”

There should be a focus on attracting more women into the force.

“There are female firefighters and they are absolutely brilliant. That whole segment of the labour market is completely under tapped. The idea that they can’t do what a man can, is pure rubbish.”

Cork’s fire service is understaffed, he said. “In Cork County, there are on average ten firefighters per station. To be fair to Cork, we’re probably one of the best in the country. Some stations up the country have only eight or nine staff.”

At least five firefighters have to turn out for every call. “Virtually every station in the county is understaffed now because we can’t get staff. If the numbers were brought up to 12 in a station, more people could have the time off they need,” said Mr Vickery. Bantry Fire Station now has eight members.

The fire service has given Mr Vickery “huge opportunities”, including attending college to gain a Level 8 Higher Diploma in Health and Safety.