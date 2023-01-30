Uisce Éireann building delays ‘stunting’ growth of towns

WATER utility Uisce Éireann (UÉ) is ‘stunting’ the growth of Cork’s towns and villages due to delays in building infrastructure, according to Cork councillors.

Fine Gael’s John Paul O’Shea called on Cork County Council to write to Uisce Éireann (Irish Water), and Minister for Housing Daragh O’Brien, “outlining our disappointment on the progress that has been made to date on implementing the seven approved WWTP upgrade projects for Cork County under the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme 2020 - 2024”.

“Lisgoold and Ballineen, Enniskeane WWTP upgrade projects are only now at concept design stage, while the remaining five projects, in Ballinspittle, Belgooley, Castlemagner, Kilumney, Ovens, and Glanworth, will only progress to concept state during 2023.

“This likely means all seven projects will now not be completed and operational under the current capital programme, which comes to an end in 2024.”

Cllr John Paul O'Shea. Picture: David Keane.

The response he received has “confirmed his fears”. It means “we cannot consider any planning applications. These seven villages are out on a limb until Irish Water get moving on these projects”. he said.

Fine Gael’s Michael Hegarty said three housing projects in East Cork are held up. In one instance, UÉ is charging a developer €1,000 per meter for connections, while a local contractor charges about €200 per meter, he said.

Fine Gael’s Kevin Murphy said Ballinspittle was identified for 100 houses to be built up to 2022, but no houses have been built since 2016.

Fianna Fáil’s Frank O’Flynn said if there is no sewerage, “you have no houses, you have no families. We lost another bar the other day in Glanworth”. Fianna Fáil’s Deirdre O’Brien said social housing in one village cannot be built due to a dysfunctional water plant.

Fianna Fáil’s Joe Carroll said two villages, Ballineen and Enniskeane, have been left “on the shelf”. Irish Water is “stunting villages and towns” during a housing crisis, he said. Sports clubs are “folding up all over the country” as people can’t live locally.

Fianna Fáil’s Gobnait Moynihan said the plant in Killumney-Ovens is “in the middle of Grangemanor estate” and is overloaded. Fianna Fáil’s Bernard Moynihan said Castlemagner has grounds zoned for about 70 houses. There are 10 or 12 sites that could be immediately connected, if it was upgraded.

“I think we need to go and possibly protest outside the doors of Uisce Éireann,” he said.

UISCE ÉIREANN 'COMMITTED'

Supporting growth across Cork is a priority for Uisce Éireann, said a spokesperson.

“Our programme of work for wastewater infrastructure upgrades in County Cork is one of the largest in Ireland.”

UÉ recognises “the importance of housing and is committed to playing its part in the national drive to provide homes to people who need them by prioritising the delivery of key upgrades across Cork City and County.”

This includes supporting planning and connections in Glanworth, Kilumney - Ovens and Ballinspittle. In 2021, UÉ completed the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project, a €144m project.

Wastewater from 200,000 premises in Ringaskiddy, Crosshaven, Carrigaline, Passage, Monkstown and Cobh is treated before being safely discharged into the sea.

UÉ has completed upgrades in Castletownbere, Bandon, Coachford, Innishannon, Ballyvourney-Ballymakeera and Dripsey, and is on track to end the discharge of sewage into the River Lee by 2023, a €6.8m investment.

Other projects include upgrades in Mallow, Boherbue, Mitchelstown, Bandon, Castletownsend, and Whitegate-Aghada, along with planned upgrades in Castlemartyr, Macroom, Midleton, and Cloyne. UÉ has started works to improve Ballyvolane, a €9m investment. Works are under way to build 13.5kms of watermain from Bandon to Clonakilty.