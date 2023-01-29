Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 15:22

Cork is the 71st most congested city in the world

London topped the list
Cork is the 71st most congested city in the world

Traffic at Parnell Place, Cork City. Pic: Larry Cummins

Eoin Kelleher

CORK motorists lost 68 hours in traffic due to delays last year, according to INRIX’s 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard.

Cork is the 71st most congested city in the world and the third most congested in Ireland.

Leeside saw a massive 95 per cent increase in traffic since 2021, but a decrease of 20 per cent since 2019. The large swings can be attributed to the rebound in traffic since the Covid lockdowns ended.

London topped the list, where drivers were delayed by 156 hours on average per driver in 2022.

Cork fared worse than Limerick (62 hours delay), and Waterford (52 hours), but was considerably better off than Galway, with a 94-hour delay, and Dublin, with a 114-hour delay, making the capital the fourth most congested city in Europe.

“In addition, the new road layout just before the Jack Lynch Tunnel, has served only to, in some cases, make things worse, as it’s caused such widespread confusion, with poor signage in place,” he said. “I am not surprised by the result of this survey. I think there still needs to be more done to alleviate the pressure on the motorists of Cork.

“Poor signage, poor layouts in a lot of cases, seem to be the culprit, and I think in some cases, the authorities need to go back to the drawing board,” added Mr Comyn.

'PROMOTE PUBLIC TRANSPORT'

Green Party Councillor Dan Boyle said, “the high ranking of Irish cities on this list shows how car dependent we have become. 

"We have been too late in realising that the only way of dealing with traffic gridlock is in discouraging more car traffic and promoting more public transport, more cycling and more walking.” 

INRIX examined mobility trends in over 1,000 cities across 50 countries worldwide. INRIX is a private company based in Washington, US, which provides location-based data on mobility trends.

The figures show that the Last Mile Speed in Cork was 13mph (21kph) in 2022, that is the speed of travel within one mile of the downtown core. It was 22.5kph in 2021 and 2020.

The peak speeds during the worst portion of the morning and afternoon commute times, was 19mph (30.5kph) in 2022, and 24mph (39kph) in 2021.

The off peak speeds, that is the low point between the morning and afternoon commute time periods, was 30mph (48kph) in 2022, and 32mph (51.5kph) in 2021.

Read More

Number of people travelling by bus in Cork increased 60% last year

More in this section

Cork City Fire Brigade attend two separate house fires Cork City Fire Brigade attend two separate house fires
Scoozi Restaurant in Cork to re-open next week Scoozi Restaurant in Cork to re-open next week
Permission refused for Douglas apartment complex proposal Permission refused for Douglas apartment complex proposal
cork trafficcork public transportcork transportcork city centre
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Man had cocaine for his own use in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more