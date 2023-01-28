Permission refused for Douglas apartment complex proposal

Planning permission has been refused for a major apartment complex in Douglas, by Cork City Council.

Rubellite Ltd lodged plans on November 11, 2022, for permission to build 24 residential dwellings in three apartment blocks, in Ard na Gaoithe, South Douglas Road, Cork.

Block One was to consist of a two-storey block providing four one-bed units. Block Two was planned to be a three-storey block providing four ground floor one-bed apartments, and two two-bed apartments over on both first and second floors.

Block Three was to be a three-storey block providing six ground-floor one-bed apartments with six two-bed duplex apartments over on first and second floors. The plans also included provision for an open space amenity area, car parking, landscaping and all associated site development works.

Nine submissions or objections were made in relation to the plans, including from Inland Fisheries Ireland, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and Irish Water.

Meanwhile, one local wrote that the balconies in the project would overlook his property, representing, an “incredible invasion of privacy” and said the development “is at odds with this area where we are currently surrounded with family homes.”

“The parking situation is not sufficient for what’s being proposed. This will be a big problem for the area."

Another appeal stated that “this type of development is targeted at short term rentals and is at odds with this area which is largely comprised of family homes.”

The proposed 20 car parking spaces for 24 apartments is “not sufficient as there is no on-street parking directly outside this proposed development without causing serious traffic disruption on a very busy road.”

A third stated that the plans would create a “major safety concern” in an area with a lot of young children.

Another wrote there is already a shortage of parking in the immediate vicinity, and expressed concerns for the privacy of her property.

Another appeal said: “This is not a development targeted at families” and was “at odds” with the area. Parking problems “will impact on old and new residents.”

Cork City Council's planning department refused planning permission on January 16.