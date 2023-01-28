Irish Water boil water notice reminders for Macroom and Whitegate 

Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) and Cork County Council are reminding customers supplied by the Macroom and Whitegate Public Water Supplies that Boil Water Notices remain in place to protect public health in both areas.

Macroom’s Boil Water Notice (BWN) was issued on November 13 following consultation with the HSE, and was put in place as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply, while Whitegate’s BWN was issued on October 29 for the same reason to protect the health of about 9,500 customers.

The Macroom notice impacts some 4,237 customers in Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann is progressing works to lift the notice as quickly as possible. It is hoped this can be achieved in February.

In the longer term, Uisce Éireann is progressing a major project to upgrade and modernise Macroom Water Treatment Plant to increase its capacity, provide increased resilience, and secure the water supply in Macroom and surrounding areas.

Tenders have recently been returned and it is anticipated that a contractor will be appointed in mid-2023. Design works for the Macroom upgrade will then commence. Further updates will be provided as the project progresses.

Uisce Éireann Operations Lead, Niall O’Riordan, regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers, saying, “public health is Uisce Éireann’s number one priority. We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses over the last number of weeks.

“We are working tirelessly to lift the notice and it is now anticipated that this can be achieved during February, given the commissioning of interim upgrade works that are currently ongoing.

“I also want to assure everyone that we have procedures in place to ensure drinking water is monitored and any risks to water quality are detected at the earliest possible stage,” added Mr O’Riordan.

Meanwhile, the areas impacted in relation to the Whitegate BWN include Aghada, Churchtown, Ballycotton, Saleen, Shanagarry, Ballinacura and areas of Cloyne.

Drinking water experts are working to rectify the turbidity issues at the treatment plant and lift the notice as quickly as possible.

Uisce Éireann is also progressing a major upgrade of the water treatment plant that will ensure a safe, reliable drinking water supply to customers on the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply into the future.

Uisce Éireann said it “is pursuing a permanent solution to address the frequent Boil Water Notices that the people of East Cork have experienced over the last number of years.”

“A detailed scoping of the new treatment plant has been completed, land has been acquired, a contractor has been appointed to undertake the design and construction, and a planning application has now been submitted,” said a spokesperson.

“Significant upgrades will also be made to other aspects of the Kilva Water Treatment Plant site. To have a land agreement and planning submitted in such a short timeframe is an indication of how much of a priority this project is for Uisce Éireann,” he said.

“Subject to the outcome of the planning process, it is anticipated that construction will commence on-site in 2024 with a completion time expected in late 2025.”

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of www.water.ie. All customers on this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Updates are also available on the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via the customer care helpline.