Parts of city to face water outages on Wednesday

Mains repairs works in Cork may cause outages of water supplies in parts of the city this Wednesday night, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, said the planned works are part of the company’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and will occur on the south side of the city.

Uisce Éireann said that mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Boreenmanna Road, Knockrea Gardens, Wallace’s Avenue, Haig Gardens, Yorkboro, Bernadette Way, Carrigrea Park, Castlegrove Park, Rockboro Avenue, Rockboro, Clontymon Lawn, Sun Nook Park, Glenanaar, Victoria Avenue and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to take place from 9pm on Wednesday 25 January until 1am on Thursday 26 January.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00058058.