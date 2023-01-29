Nostalgia: A look back at the Lord Mayor’s Tea Dance over the years

THE Lord Mayor’s Tea Dance is back this weekend to reunite young and old across Cork in what is expected to be an “exceptional” evening full of song and dance.

People from all over Cork who love to dance will take to the floor in City Hall for what has become a long-running and much-loved multi-generational event.

Attendees enjoying the Lord Mayor's Tea Dance in 2005. Picture: Maurice O'Mahony

Entertainment is provided by the Cork Pops Orchestra, which is conducted by Evelyn Grant and joined by soloists Keith Hanley, from The Voice of Ireland, and by six-year-old singing sensation, Emma Sophia.

The Lord Mayor’s Tea Dance is a not-for-profit initiative organised by a local committee of people from the public, private, and voluntary sectors and in conjunction with the lord mayor. The committee is chaired by Dr Andrew Crosbie.

The Lord Mayor's Tea Dance in 2005. Picture: Maurice O'Mahony 2005

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde said she is “thrilled to be involved” in what is sure to be an “exceptional” event.

“It’s for all ages. We want the younger people to come because they will really enjoy it,” she said.

The Cork Pops Orchestra’s tea dances were devised by Gerry Kelly and grew from the successful Millennium Tea Dance project for ‘The Young at Heart’, which took place in Cork City and County in 2000.

Part of the large attendance at the Lord Mayor's Tea Dance at City Hall in 2014. Picture: Eddie O'Hare 2014

Photographs and articles of the Lord Mayor’s Tea Dance over the years exist in abundance in The Echo archives.

An article from 2006 stated that over 1,000 people got into the groove at the dance in Cork City Hall that year, several of whom were aged in their 90s.

“Music from all eras, to suit all generations, was performed and Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive was named the theme tune for the occasion,” the article continued.

Evelyn Grant performing at the Lord Mayor's Tea Dance in 2016. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The then lord mayor, Deirdre Clune remarked that the dancefloor was “packed for the afternoon” and those who just wanted to sit back and enjoy the music “relaxed in the balcony area”.

“Here’s hoping we’ll have many more of them [tea dances] in City Hall over the coming years,” she added.

The following year, the event returned in what was described as a unique show “never before witnessed by a Cork audience”.

“The Cork Pops Orchestra brewed up a storm this weekend in City Hall as rap music was the medium of choice for their tea party event,” an Echo story from 2007 said.

Pictured in 2007: The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress Cllr Micheal and Eileen Ahern at the Lord Mayor's Tea Dance at City Hall. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

That year, revellers of all ages welcomed Cork rapper Garry McCarthy, also known as GMC.

“Garry is an incredible communicator. We took his words and the orchestra created melodies to set the tracks to and it turned out to be an amazing show,” Mr Kelly said at the time.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lord Mayor’s Tea Dance will recommence today, taking place from 3pm to 5.30pm.

The orchestra will perform a selection of up-tempo and slower numbers, with music ranging from Johann Strauss to Abba, where dancers can show off their skills in waltzes, tangos, two-steps, swing dancing and a bit of rock ‘n’ roll.

Tickets cost €10. To check availability, contact Pro Musica on Oliver Plunkett St.