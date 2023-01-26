Cork County Council plan to build new depot to service Carrigaline area

CORK County Council is planning to build a new yard depot at the Estuary Business Park, in Kilnagleary, Carrigaline.

The 0.39-hectare site is located on the south-western end of the existing business park, behind Carrigaline Primary Care Centre, at the end of a cul-de-sac.

There are existing pedestrian facilities as well as bus stops in the area.

The purpose of the project is to provide services for the Carrigaline Municipal District area.

The proposed overall road improvement works will consist of alterations to the existing entrance, the installation of a 2.4m high fence along the site perimeter, installation of CCTV cameras and lighting, removal of topsoil and earthworks, a concrete yard, storage bays, access road, and footpath.

The plans also entail the construction of a canteen and welfare facilities for staff, and container storage, new road markings and signage, and connection to the existing utilities networks.

The development involves a Part 8 public consultation process and was advertised locally. One submission was received in relation to the plans, from Cork County Council Traffic and Transportation. This group submitted that planning permission was granted in January 2022 for a rugby and athletics club immediately to the south of the business park.

“While having regard to the safety of pedestrians, we would request your design team to explore options for the provision of a safe pedestrian link,” wrote a spokesperson.

“In lieu of a safe route through or around the proposed yard, we would request that the roads department take cognisance of it, and at the minimum, preserve an area of land for it.”

Taking note of the one submission, director of roads services at Cork County Council, Padraig Barrett, recommended that the project proceed.

“The proposed works are consistent with proper planning and sustainable development of the area, and comply with the commitment of biodiversity net gain,” he stated.