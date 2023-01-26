Cork's Everyman launches its spring schedule

THE Everyman has launched its exciting spring season this week, starring renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites.

The featured production sees Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to The Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing. Produced by The Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as mentor to Ireland’s nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork’s one percent.

Audiences can expect the best of contemporary theatre, with award-winning plays: The Examination from Brokentalkers and Druid’s The Last Return by Sonya Kelly, just to name a few.

A season highlight comes in the form of The New Electric Ballroom by internationally acclaimed Irish playwright, Enda Walsh, presented by The Gate Theatre.

The classic play, Abigail’s Party by Mike Leigh, comes to the theatre in May.

Also appearing in this season’s theatre selection is New York Times Critic’s choice and Fringe First award-winning The Patient Gloria, written by Cork’s Gina Moxley.

Irish National Opera (INO) will present Don Pasquale in February and Werther in May, the latter directed by The Everyman’s artistic director, Sophie Motley.

The comedy line-up includes the likes of Jason Byrne and Deirdre O’Kane.

The Faulty Towers – The Dining Experience returns to The Metropole Hotel with tickets available through The Everyman.

The Everyman continues with its spring term of Theatre-Making and Citizenship Cork in partnership with YMCA for young people aged 15–21. It will also launch Everyman Young Company a series of free workshops, for young people aged 18–25.

Sophie Motley, artistic director of The Everyman, said: “I’m thrilled to announce a varied Spring programme with something for everyone in Cork.”

Executive director and CEO of The Everyman, Sean Kelly, said: “Our team have been working diligently for months to ensure that the balance is just right for audiences and communities alike. We can’t wait to welcome you to The Everyman.”

Visit www.everymancork.com for full programme details.