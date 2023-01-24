Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

N25 Midleton to Youghal scheme advances

Mr O'Connor said that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) who has responsibility for new road construction, yesterday confirmed to him that it will seek what is termed “gate zero” approval from the Department of Transport during the first quarter of this year.
In May 2022, Cork County Council procured a technical advisor to prepare a Strategic Assessment Report as required by the Public Spending Code. Picture Denis Minihane.

THE much-anticipated Midleton to Youghal N25 scheme has advanced to the Department of Transport for approval, according to Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson and TD for Cork East, James O’Connor.

"This will move the project to the Department of Transport for approval following the completion of the Strategic Assessment Report (SAR) by Cork County Council," Mr O'Connor explained. 

"For transport projects, this is now classified as being at the end of the initial scoping stage in advance of concept and feasibility studies."

In May 2022, Cork County Council procured a technical advisor to prepare a Strategic Assessment Report as required by the Public Spending Code.

Mr O'Connor said he will be meeting with the new Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers during the week to discuss the project. 

"I will meet the new Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers TD this week to seek prioritisation for the road project and to enable the appointment of a design consultant," he said. 

"This will allow the public and potential bidders for the contract to construct the road and to see what route options are available after which a route selection process will take place." 

Mr O'Connor said the road project is of "huge importance" to the people of East Cork and West Waterford who use the N25 on a daily basis and said he was glad to see it progressing. 

