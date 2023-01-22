‘A new era’ for Owenabue ETNS as building is confirmed

“IT represents a new era.”

So said principal of Owenabue Educate Together National School (ETNS) Trina Golden after the Department of Education confirmed agreement has been reached to purchase a site in Janeville, Carrigaline for a permanent building.

Ms Golden told The Echo the news represents security for the primary school.

“It is a great start to the new year. It is fabulous news. It really gives us that next step forward and security about where we are going to be when we are looking to attract new families to the school. We can tell them where we are going to be in a few years’ time,” she said.

The primary school principal said their new permanent location in Janeville is ‘ideal’.

“It will be in an ideal location as that is where all the new houses will be going in. Those houses are the reason the school was set up in the first place, to meet the needs and the demographic of that area. It is perfect. We can finally move on knowing where we are going to be. It is very exciting times for the school.”

When Owenabue ETNS initially opened its doors in 2020, it was located in the Carrigaline Lions Club in a single room and it has been in Rosemount, Heron’s Wood since September, 2021. Ms Golden said they will be there for another year.

“We have been very lucky with the site in Heron’s Wood. It has been a good fit. We have been able to put in our sensory room and our soft playroom. We will be there for another year. Hopefully, after that we will be moving on to the site. We will probably be in temporary accommodation for a while until the school is built.”

There is no time-frame yet for construction.

“The positive is that the council is on board and the school was included in the local area plan,” Ms Golden said. “That should help with the planning process. From our side, it will involve us continuing to follow up with the Department of Education.”

The co-educational primary school currently has 42 students.

“We have students in junior infants, senior infants, first class and our two autism classes. We will have new junior infants starting this September,” Ms Golden said. “The school is designated as a two-stream school, meaning that there will be two classes at each level eventually. That is the plan.

“We would have 16 classes and will be able to cater for around 450 students. The whole school community is thrilled. This news will ensure that the community has what it needs.”