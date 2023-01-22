Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 16:07

'We're so proud of him': Well wishes for Cork teen as he signs to Brighton

A SIXTH-year student at Carrigaline Community School is bound for the UK today after agreeing to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion following a successful trial with the Premier League club.

The move to Brighton will realise a life-long ambition for the talented striker, who started out with his local club, Carrigaline United AFC, at just four years of age.

“On Monday, I’ll be moving over to Brighton to play for the Under 21s on a three-year contract,” O’Mahony said, adding that he was “over the moon” to receive the good news.

The 18-year-old, who is a Cork City Academy graduate, signed a professional contract with the club last year.

Speaking to The Echo, O’Mahony said he is very much looking forward to the move to the UK and starting a “new chapter” in his sporting career.

The young athlete will also be continuing his academic education oversees and will return home in May to sit his Leaving Certificate.

Principal at Carrigaline Community School, Paul Burke said the school community is immensely proud of its resident pro footballer.

“We’re so proud of him. He’s been exceptional in school. He’s a really sound young fella too — he’s a fantastic ambassador for himself, his family and for the school. We’re absolutely delighted. It’s a huge, huge achievement and he’s a great role model,” he said.

Ahead of his departure, Carrigaline United AFC also lauded the talented youth.

“The kid is special and he is at the best place to have his talent nurtured,” the club said in a social media post.

“Mark started out in our academy 13 years ago and, through hard work, commitment and an unbelievable attitude to improving himself, he’s got his dream move to England to be a full time professional footballer.

“Everyone here is so proud of Mark and we have no doubt he will continue to make us all proud.”

