Medieval church and graveyard in North Cork village restored

THE remains of a medieval church and graveyard in a North Cork village have been uncovered and restored, safeguarding an important site and “securing its future for the benefit of the local community, visitors to the area and history enthusiasts”.

The ancient parish church in Dromtarriffe was in use as a place of worship up until July 1651 when it was burned by Cromwellian soldiers. Tragically 24 people lost their lives in the fire — evidence of which is still visible in the shattered stonework today.

The ruins of the medieval church stand in the centre of an ancient graveyard that was in very poor condition, with the walls of the building concealed by layers of undergrowth.

Following two years of careful conservation works overseen by Cork County Council’s Kanturk Mallow Municipal District, the remaining structures have been uncovered and restored.

The works were funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Community Monuments Fund (CMF).

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins congratulated all those involved in the project for safeguarding this important historic structure into the future.

Pictured are Billy Dennehy, area engineer, Cork County Council; Diane Finucane, staff officer, municipal districts operations and rural development at Cork County Council; Ann Carey, archaeologist with National Monuments Service; Clare Barr, municipal district officer at Cork County Council and Mary Sleenan, archaeologist with Cork County Council reviewing the conservation works at Dromtarriff medieval church carried out by Cork County Council. The works were funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Community Monuments Fund. Photo: Sean Jefferies Photography.

“The works on Dromtarriffe church were carried out by an excellent team overseen by the council’s heritage unit including Sheen Stonework Ltd, archaeologist Eamon Cotter and experienced conservation engineers, David Kelly and Partnership.

“I would like to commend the entire team who worked so diligently to safeguard this historic site, securing its future for the benefit of the local community, visitors to the area and history enthusiasts even further afield,” he said.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said he would encourage communities who wish to carry out works to conserve, maintain and safeguard local monuments and historic sites such as Dromtarriffe to consider an application to this year’s fund.

Details of the 2023 CMF are available at www.corkcoco.ie. The closing date for submissions is January 31.