Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 13:43

Parts of Cork city facing water outages on Sunday

Uisce Éireann said the valve installation works will occur on Sunday morning.
Donal O’Keeffe

Valve installation works in Cork may cause outages of water supplies in parts of the city on Sunday, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, said the planned works will occur on the south side of the city on Sunday morning.

Uisce Éireann said valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to College Road, Gillabbey Street, McCurtain Villas, Bandon Road, Gould Street, Deerpark Road, Deerpark and surrounding areas.

The works are scheduled to take place from 8am until midday on Sunday 22 January.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00058161.

