Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 12:59

‘She has already captured the hearts of our team’: Cork-based Donkey Sanctuary announces birth of female foal

Whilst Evie needed extra veterinary care in the first few weeks of her life, including blood transfusions to build up her antibodies, the Sanctuary said she is now fit and well enough to be introduced to the public.
The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll has announced the birth of an adorable female foal named Evie, who was born on St Stephen’s Day. Picture credit: Donkey Sanctuary Ireland

Amy Nolan

The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll has announced the birth of an adorable female foal named Evie who was born on St Stephen’s Day.

Evie was born to mother Solus who was rescued by the Sanctuary in December along with her sister Mistletoe.

“Solus was pregnant when she came to us after being neglected and left to live in a dark shed,” the Sanctuary said.

The North Cork-based Sanctuary said Evie has already “captured the hearts” of the team with her floppy ears and long legs.

However, they it said that irresponsible breeding remains a persistent issue.

“While we already love Evie, it is important to remember that irresponsible breeding is one of the leading causes of welfare issues for donkeys across Ireland.

“Without the care and support of The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, Evie's outcome would have been very different.

“Unfortunately, many donkeys are still born in difficult circumstances, and welfare problems are exacerbated during the cold winter months.

“At The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, part of our mission is to educate donkey keepers on proper donkey welfare, to prevent suffering.

“We encourage the castration of stallions and the implementation of the right infrastructure and care regime to keep donkeys healthy and happy,” the charity said.

These services are offered by the charity to donkey keepers across the Republic and Northern Ireland, but this is only possible because of the generosity of its supporters.

