State of the art all-weather RNLI lifeboat arriving in West Cork this weekend

COURTMACSHERRY RNLI’s state-of-the-art all-weather lifeboat has now been confirmed for arrival into the West Cork village on Sunday afternoon.

The new Shannon Class lifeboat, ‘Val Adnams’, had been due to arrive at the station last weekend but was postponed due to the severe weather expected on the crossing from RNLI headquarters in Poole, England to West Cork.

The new lifeboat will be the eleventh lifeboat to be stationed in Courtmacsherry, the oldest lifeboat station in Ireland alongside Arklow, since the arrival of the first RNLI boat ‘The Plenty’ in 1825.

Val Adnams is due to arrive in Courtmacsherry led by a flotilla of local boats, at exactly 13.45, which is also the operational number of the lifeboat.

Further extensive training has been underway all this week in Courtmacsherry by lifeboat crew members as they anxiously prepare for and await its arrival.

The station has welcomed members of the public to attend the arrival event on Sunday.

“We want the people of Courtmacsherry and the surrounding areas to come on Sunday to welcome the new lifeboat home.

“The station has been looking forward to this day for a long time and while we were very disappointed that we had to postpone last Sunday, we look forward immensely to next Sunday,” Courtmacsherry voluntary lifeboat operations manager, Brian O’Dwyer said.

“The past few weeks and months have been spent in preparation and training by all the crew, in order to receive this incredible piece of kit from the RNLI.

“It is the most technologically advanced lifeboat in the fleet and it will proudly serve the southwest coast for many years to come,”

he continued.

A significant proportion of the funding for the new lifeboat has been provided through a generous donation from Val Adnams, who grew up in Preston and Weymouth in the UK and now resides in Idaho in the USA.

Ms Adnams, a proud lifelong supporter of the RNLI, intends travelling to Courtmacsherry with some of her family in September for the naming ceremony of the lifeboat.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive it [the lifeboat] and we are grateful to our donor Val Adnams and to all those involved at our station down through the years, who have made this day possible,” Mr O’Dwyer said.

“We hope to bring many loved ones safely home in this new lifeboat.”