WATCH: Cork choir gives stunning performance of Elvis hit for visiting delegates

Delegates visiting Cork for a global LGBTI+ conference this week were treated to a stunning performance of ‘Can't Help Falling in Love’ by Cork’s inclusive choir, Choral Con Fusion, yesterday evening.

Choral Con Fusion was established over ten years ago, with the aim of not only making musical progress but also to be a bridge between communities and an organisation that would welcome everyone equally, regardless of musical experience, sexual orientation, gender or background.

As part of a set performed in the English Market, the choir gave a powerful rendition of the Elvis classic ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’.

Cork City Council and the Cork LGBTI+ Inter-Agency Group are hosting the global Rainbow Cities Network policy conference this week in City Hall.

The conference, the theme of which is ‘Combatting Hate Crime towards LGBTI+ Communities’, was formally opened yesterday by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde.

Choral Con Fusion also performed 'Time after Time' as part of their set yesterday evening which can be viewed on the choir's Facebook page.