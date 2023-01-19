€13,000 energy bill: Cork businessman installing more solar panels in bid to combat rising costs

Gary Martin runs the Egmont Stores in Churchtown and a store in Buttevant.
Recently, he received a €12,910.32 bill from Bord Gáis for the months of November and December.
“I knew it was coming. I was checking it every day,” he said.
The Government has a Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) to assist with bills, but Mr Martin doesn’t fit the criteria. Applicants must have seen their bills rise by over 50% in the preceding 12 months.
“And because the way my contracts have ran, I am not entitled,” he said. “In 2019, it would have been about €5,000 over two months, and similarly in 2020. In 2021, it went up to about €7,000 over two months. So I’m not yet there, but on my next billing cycle I will be.”
Mr Martin’s stores employ 16 people, and he says he will have to reduce hours and staff if the bills keep mounting.