‘There are 64 of us absolutely buzzing’: Delight in East Cork school following EuroMillions win

THERE were jubilant scenes at St Colman's Community College in Midleton today as a 64 teacher syndicate found out that they had scooped a prize of €500,000 in Tuesday night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought locally, in McCarthy News, 43 Main Street in Midleton, on the day of the draw.

Speaking to The Echo following news of the win, Rebecca Walsh, an administrator in the school, said the win has a special significance as the ticket was purchased in memory of a staff member who passed away in November.

“We found out this morning. Basically, I’m in charge of the syndicate here for the last six or so years… everyone takes a turn and they pay for everyone who’s in the game.

“We had a sudden death in our staff last year, in November. The girl who died, her name was Maeve [Barry].

"If Maeve had been alive, it would have been her turn to do the EuroMillions last night.

“I used the winnings in her memory last night, to buy the lotto ticket last night and we won half a million,” she said.

“There are 64 of us today who are thanking Maeve, God love her.”

She said the win had given everyone in the school a boost.

“We needed that good news this morning," Ms Walsh said.

"There are 64 of us absolutely buzzing around St Colman’s here today."

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 1, 12, 18, 40, 43.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot worth over €17 million, which means Friday’s jackpot rolls to an estimated €30 million.