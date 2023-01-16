West Cork farmers come together to focus on good mental and physical health

FARMERS in West Cork recently came together to discuss resilience and to focus on maintaining good mental and physical health.

Carbery held their fourth annual farmer conference on Monday, January 16 in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery. The conference had a particular focus on equipping their farmer suppliers with the skills to build good mental and physical health practices, in advance of the 2023 calving season.

This year’s theme was building resilience. Jason Hawkins, Carbery Chief Executive, opened proceedings with an overview on the importance of the event and Carbery’s commitment to supporting farmers economically, and via the community.

During the conference three speakers gave excellent presentations which informed and engaged the audience.

Dr Mary Flynn, Dietician Public Health Nutrition at Food Safety Authority of Ireland and visiting Professor at Ulster University delivered a very impressive presentation on the benefits of dairy farming. She boosted the confidence of the farmers present as she outlined the nutritional benefits of the milk they produce.

Finola Colgan, Development Officer, Mental Health Ireland and co-author of ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming' gave an excellent overview for farmers on tactics to cope with the pressures of farming. She also gave insightful advice on how to reduce the stress around farming and running your own business.

Henry Walsh, a dairy farmer from Oranmore in Galway and columnist with the Farming Independent spoke to the group about a recent article he wrote on how to shorten the farming day. This topic proved very popular given the long days and nights ahead in the busy spring calving season.

The event was facilitated by Lorcan Allen, business editor with the Business Post. The experienced agribusiness journalist has a family background in farming himself.

Following the three presentations, Loran along with Carbery chairman Cormac O’Keeffe led a questions and answers session with an engaged and lively audience.

Carbery Chairman Cormac O’Keeffe closed the event by thanking all the speakers and by giving a summary of the most important take away messages for the farmers in attendance.