Five Mile Bridge group flush with community spirit

A group of residents who maintain a busy junction on the main Cork to Kinsale road have been announced as the latest winners of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award.

Five Mile Bridge Community Group was established by residents to enhance the area where thousands of cars, trucks, and buses travel through each day. The pioneering group restored an old water pump, planted flowers, and painted kerbs.

The group also engages with local councillors and Cork County Council to make further improvements to benefit the community, pushing for a footpath to be constructed from rural Ballinabeara to File Mile Bridge which provides vital connectivity between the two areas.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said the group have ‘pioneered’ a sense of community.

“File Mile Bridge Community Group started with a group of volunteers enhancing their local area and at a cost to themselves.” Mr Murphy said.

“They have brightened up a very busy junction and have pioneered a sense of community and vital connectivity.”

“This group has succeeded in making their local area safer and more inviting for the people who live there and the thousands of people who pass through this junction every day. I am delighted to see them honoured with a much-deserved Community Spirit Award.”

The judging panel for this award was: Carmel Lonergan, Group Director of Operations, Trigon Hotels; Nicola Radley, Senior Executive Officer, Municipal District Operations & Rural Development at Cork County Council; Aisling Killilea, Bank of Ireland Manager, Carrigaline and Douglas; and Vincent O’Donovan and Jack White, of The Carrigdhoun Newspaper.

The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards were established in 2021 to honour volunteers making a significant contribution to their community. A group or individual is chosen every month with an overall winner selected at the end of the year. The awards are open to community groups and organisations in Cork including first responders, community centres, victim support services, sports groups and volunteers in health and disability.