200 new social homes planned across Cork

THE delivery of 200 new social homes across four sites in Cork has been announced by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Fifty social homes are planned at each of the following developments: Broomfield Upper in Midleton; Stag Park in Mitchelstown; Station Road in Carrigtwohill; and The Slip in Bantry.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, welcomed the launch of a further bundle of projects under the social housing Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programme, Bundle 6.

Minister O’Brien said the Government is committed to increasing the supply of social housing.

“This Government is committed to increasing the supply of social housing to an average of 10,000 social homes per annum between 2022 and 2030,” he said. “There is a specific objective in Housing for All to increase the use of PPPs to deliver social housing, and some 200 households across Cork will benefit from the latest social housing PPP bundle.”

Work is currently ongoing to progress further phases under the programme and a call for suitable sites for future bundles of projects was issued to all local authorities last November.

“Cork County Council will act as the lead local authority for Bundle 6,” said Minister O’Brien. “I want to commend them on their work to date. I had the pleasure of seeing first-hand some completed housing developments in County Cork last year which were progressed under Bundle 2 of the programme.

“The success of this initiative is evident from the high-quality houses delivered under the programme so far, providing new homes for individuals and families.”