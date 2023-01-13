The Lord Mayor's Tea Dance back in full swing for 2023

The Lord Mayor’s Tea Dance is back to reunite young and old across Cork in an evening full of song and dance.

The annual event recommences this January, following a two-year hiatus due to Covid restrictions.

This annual January gathering of young and old, from communities all over Cork and beyond who love to dance, will take to the floor in City Hall on Sunday January 29, from 3.00pm to 5.30pm

Young people are invited to bring an older person or a group of older people to the ‘Ball’.

Previous Tea Dances have proven to be great fun and the need for these events is greater now than ever before. These dances recognise the role of a previous generation and offer a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge this contribution.

Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan at the 2020 Lord Mayor's Tea Dance, at City Hall, Cork.

The Lord Mayor, Dierdre Forde invites ‘The Young at Heart’ of the nation to use the free travel available to them and to come to Cork for the craic this January.

Organisers of the event hope that by publicising this event nationwide, local groups in cities, towns and villages throughout the country will repeat this initiative to bring generations together through their love of dance.

Entertainment is provided by the Cork Pops Orchestra conducted by Evelyn Grant and joined by soloists Keith Hanley from the Voice of Ireland and 6-year-old singing sensation, Emma Sophia.

The Cork Pops Orchestra’s Tea Dances were devised by Gerry Kelly and grew from the successful Millennium Tea Dance project for ‘The Young at Heart’, which took place in Cork City and County.

The orchestra will perform a selection of up-tempo and slower numbers with music ranging from Johann Strauss to Abba, where dancers can show off their skills in waltzes, tangos, two-steps, swing dancing and a bit of rock ‘n’ roll.

The Lord Mayor’s Tea Dance is a not-for-profit initiative organised by a local committee of people from the public, private and voluntary sectors and in conjunction with the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde. The committee is chaired by Dr Andrew Crosbie.

Tickets for the event cost €10 and are now on sale in Pro Music on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork city.