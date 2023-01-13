Filming in St Fin Barre's: Major movie shoot takes place in cathedral 

Many readers will have seen or heard about a huge amount of activity in and around St Fin Barre's Cathedral this week due to a film shoot taking place.

A large group of cast, crew and over 100 extras were on site to film a scene for a forthcoming movie called ‘God’s Spy’, which will recount the life and death of Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

Filming of ‘God’s Spy’ under way in the Cathedral (Photos Copyright St Fin Barre’s Cathedral)

Most of the movie has been shot in Belgium in recent months and remaining scenes are being shot in various locations in Ireland.

The Dean of Cork, Very Rev. Nigel Dunne, welcomed the filming.

"It is great to see a big production like this coming to Cork and especially to St Fin Barre’s," he said.

"The subject matter of the movie is most fitting for a location like ours, not least because a few years ago we ran a study group on one of Bonhoeffer’s books, The Cost of Discipleship.

"Sadly, Bonhoeffer’s call to challenge tyranny and injustice is as relevant in our times as it was in his. I hope that message comes from this production when it is released."

Life of Bonhoeffer

Bonhoeffer was a German Lutheran theologian and pastor who wrote extensively about Christianity's role in the secular world, not least in the face of the Nazi regime. A vocal opponent of the Nazis and having been accused of being involved in a plot to kill Adolf Hitler, he was arrested in April 1943 by the Gestapo and imprisoned at Tegel prison for one and a half years. Later, he was transferred to Flossenbürg concentration camp where he was hanged on 9 April 1945 as the Nazi regime was collapsing.

Talented team behind the production

The writer and director of the movie is Todd Komarnicki, a highly acclaimed writer and producer of film and television as well as an acclaimed novelist.

His most noteworthy movie in recent years was Sully (2016). The Oscar-nominated and BAFTA award wining cinematographer, John Mathieson, who was involved in Gladiator (2000), is also working on the cinematography of this production.