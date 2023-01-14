Midleton man stars in German TV crime show

A CORK man is set to become a television star in Germany after landing his big break in the one of the country’s most popular crime dramas.

Despite being 24 years old, Jack Mett plays the character of a schoolboy in love with a girl who is eventually brutally murdered. The Midleton man said that featuring in the show-titled Der Irland Krimi - was a surreal experience, given that his character was only 17.

The Midleton man added that the uniform he had to wear on set cemented that “first day of school feeling.”

“They had to put loads of make-up on me to make sure I looked younger,” he laughed. “It was strange to be back in a school uniform at 24. I was there walking in with my backpack seeing lots of people in the yard. When I was chatting to the guy playing my teacher it really did feel like my first day of school. In the crucible in the Everyman, they had to age me up as I was playing an old man so it seems that I’m either at one end of the ladder or the other.”

Der Irland Krimi focuses on a criminal psychologist named Caithrin Blake-played by Désirée Nosbusch-who helps with criminal investigations in the area. Jack Mett said one of the most challenging parts of the show was the language barrier.

“Désirée Nosbusch was speaking in German but my lines were in English,” he explained.

“While I didn’t need to learn German myself I had to understand what she was saying. My lines are going to be dubbed in German. I found this strange at first until I saw the standard of dubbing on German television shows. I’m not usually a fan of dubbed television shows but I see now how well it can be done.”

The Cork man explained the complexities of his character’s relationship in the show with the crime victim.

“Their relationship is on/off and a bit of a mess. The truth is that he is in love with the girl but she doesn’t feel the same way. There are a lot of flashbacks so it jumps back from scenes where she is dead to when she was alive. This made for a wide range of emotions that were really interesting to work with.”

Jack decided to pursue acting seriously around four years ago.

“I did some acting in school productions when I was 13 but I never really took it that seriously until I attended Actors Vision in Cork city. Not long into that, I got signed by Bloom Artists Management which is how the audition for this role came about.”

The actor had pursued a number of jobs before finding his true calling.

“I didn’t know what to expect but at the back of my mind I hoped that something like this might come out of it. I’ve worked in so many jobs from being a barista to working as a kitchen porter. I could never find what I really wanted to do so there were times where I lost motivation.”

Jack isn’t phased at the idea of becoming famous in Germany.

“The recognition of acting has never enticed me. All I want in life is to play characters I enjoy.”

The actor is unsure if he will have the chance to see the finished product.

“I hope I get to see it somewhere but even if I don’t it doesn’t matter. It was wonderful to have the opportunity to work on a project like this and now that it’s done I can move on to something else.”