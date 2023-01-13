Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 07:28

Monkstown Church to host Jack O'Rourke gig 

Cork based winner of the International Songwriting Competition, Jack O'Rourke, will play live at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church on Saturday, February 18, supported by All The Queens Horses.
Eoin Kelleher

A beautiful early gothic style Church in Monkstown will soon be Cork’s newest music venue.

Music fans are sure to enjoy the atmosphere of historic St Johns, built in 1832 on a site donated by Gerard and Daniel Callaghan, then the owners of Monkstown Castle.

It was designed by Cork architect William Hill, who was also responsible for the North Infirmary, the Corn Market, and the Church of St Michael in Blackrock.

Tickets are €26.50 and are available at eventbrite.ie. The gig runs from 8pm to 10.15pm.

“We are thankful to be given the opportunity to put on shows with its amazing natural acoustic sound, spiritual vibes, in the beautiful town of Monkstown,” said a spokesperson. 

“Seating will be allocated on a first come first served basis. No alcohol is allowed in the Church.” 

Drivers are asked to park across from the Bosun and the Ensign or at Monkstown park.

