Historic Indian Bean tree collapses in Fitzgeralds Park 

Over 120 years of history came crashing to the ground in Cork’s Fitzgeralds Park on Monday, when a much-loved rare tree collapsed in poor weather. Cork Public Museum announced that “it is with sadness to tell you that one of the fine majestic trees here in Fitzgeralds Park fell down, earlier” at 8.10am on Monday, January 9.

The Indian Bean Tree, native to the Southeastern United States, had stood for over 120 years and it’s understood that it was planted in or around the time of the Great Cork Exhibition in 1902 and 1903.

Fitzgeralds Park remains open but for the immediate area around the fallen tree. Clean-up crews are already in the advanced stages of clearing up the debris and returning it for public access.

“It was 'sagging' for a few years. Like the leaning tower of Pisa, it was only a matter of time. Luckily nobody was hurt,” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Seamus Murphy’s sculpture Dreamline was also removed from Fitzgeralds Park for urgent conservation work on Monday. Dreamline was carved by Mr Murphy in 1932.

First exhibited in Cork in 1934 and later at the Royal Hibernian Academy. It has stood in Fitzgeralds Park since 1977, then as an addition to the Cork Sculptural Park, established in the mid 1960’s and chaired by Aloys Fleischman.

In the coming months, Dreamline will be stabilised, cleaned, and restored. It will then be re-located inside the museum, on public display, as requested by Mr Murphy’s family.