Fitzgerald Park to become a science wonderland

THE full programme of events has been unveiled for the highly anticipated Cork Carnival of Science, which takes place later this month.

Supported by Cork City Council and Science Foundation Ireland and organised by the Lifetime Lab @ Old Cork Waterworks, the family fun STEM festival will see Cork’s Fitzgerald Park transformed overnight into the largest science wonderland in the country.

The public is invited to explore, investigate, experiment, and discover the wonders of science throughout this 12-acre pop-up science super park from 11am to 6pm on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

The free two-day festival offers more than 45 different science-based activities to enjoy.

Festival highlights include a packed line-up of live demonstrations, with headliners such as ‘Mark the Science Guy’ from RTÉ’s science show Let’s Find Out, Science Magic from Belfast’s W5, Eureka from Edinburgh and Phil Smyth from Simply Science.

A plethora of workshops and interactive stands will be mapped out along routes including ‘Exploration Avenue’, ‘Innovation Way’ and ‘Discovery Drive’.

Hands-on workshops will offer the chance to try out a broad variety of science-based tasks including extracting DNA.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society in Science Foundation Ireland, said the two-day event will cater to a wide range of interests.

“SFI is delighted to support the Cork Carnival of Science festival which promises unique opportunities to get up close and personal with all types of science from physics to chemistry, biology and more.

“If you know a curious young person who loves animals, nature, outer-space, dinosaurs or magic, there will be something of interest to bring science to life.

In consultation with the Deaf Community in Cork, provisions have been made by Cork Carnival of Science to ensure sign language interpretation is available at live show performances and for ad hoc requests.

See https://www.corkcity.ie/en/old-cork-waterworks-experience/events/cork-carnival-of-science-2022.html