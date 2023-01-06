Cannabis smell led to arrest of man in Cork city

THE smell of cannabis prompted gardaí to search a man and now he has been sentenced to three months in prison for having cannabis for his own use.

Richard Barry, 30, of no fixed address and previously of Harbour Row, Cobh, County Cork, pleaded guilty to having the drug for his own use. He had four previous convictions for the same offence in the past.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the present case dated back to July 2020.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on July 6, 2020, at 12.10am Garda Kyra Collins was on duty at Bishop Lucey Park when she noticed the smell of cannabis.

She informed Richard Barry he was to be searched. Cannabis valued at €25 was found.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of three months on the accused. It will run concurrently with another sentence being served by the accused for an unrelated offence.