Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 13:36

Cork weather: Chilly conditions expected to make a return in the coming days

The national outlook says that it will be very unsettled with cold and windy weather for a time over the weekend.
Temperatures are once again set to drop over the coming days with lows of four to five degrees expected in Cork City. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Temperatures are once again set to drop over the coming days with lows of four to five degrees expected in Cork City.

According to Met Éireann’s forecast for Munster, tomorrow will be a wet and windy day, with heavier and more persistent falls of rain expected at times during the afternoon.

Daytime temperatures will remain relatively mild, however, it will turn much cooler overnight, dipping to lows of around three to six degrees. 

The national outlook says that it will be very unsettled with cold and windy weather for a time over the weekend.

On Friday, the national forecaster states that, towards the evening, outbreaks of rain will develop in the south and west and it will become windy. 

Outbreaks of rain will then extend nationwide on Friday evening. 

Maximum temperatures will be around seven to 11 degrees in freshening southerly winds. 

On Friday night, a spell of rain will push northeastwards over the country, clearing to scattered showers later. 

Temperatures will drop to around one to four degrees in fresh to strong southerly winds.

Saturday is expected to be a fresh and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered rain or hail showers along with the chance of sleet on high ground. 

Daytime temperatures are not expected to reach more than nine degrees while overnight temperatures will drop to a maximum of seven degrees with widespread showers forecast.

Mixed conditions have also been forecast for Sunday. 

