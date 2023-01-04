Cork city traffic lights: One set out of order for 93 days, numerous sets suffered multiple faults

Traffic lights at the junction of Lancaster Quay and Mardyke St were out of order and remained unrepaired for three months last year, according to data obtained from Cork City Council under a freedom of information request by Cork North Central Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould.
Cork City Council had 745 traffic light outages across the city in the past year, with the average repair time taking 2.93 days.
Some 63 traffic light outages took more than seven days to repair, and 14 sets of lights were out of order for longer than 30 days.
Seven sets of traffic lights had 10 or more outages last year, the figures released to Mr Gould show.
The lights at the Bull McCabe’s junction of the Kinsale Road, Airport Road, and Forge Hill were out of order 13 times last year, as were the lights at Riverstown Cross, and those at the junction of Evergreen Road and Summerhill South.