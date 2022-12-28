Pedestrian crossing works to begin on Old Youghal Road

CORK City Council has announced its intention to install a pedestrian crossing on the Old Youghal Road in the vicinity of Scoil Cara Junior School, in the interests of safety and convenience for pedestrians.

The works will comprise the installation of a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing, modification of road markings, the installation of new road markings, and the provision of road traffic signage.

The plans involve the installation of tactile paving and alterations to the footpath at either side of the crossing, with all associated site works.

In accordance with the Habitats Directive, an appropriate assessment screening has been carried out on the proposed scheme, in relation to any potential impacts upon the Cork Harbour Special Protection Area and the Great Island Channel Special Area of Conservation. The findings of the screening noted that no significant effects are likely.

The proposed scheme has been screened to determine whether an Environmental Impact Assessment is required, and it has been concluded that there will be no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed scheme and that an EIA is not required.

Plans and particulars of the proposed works will be available for public inspection from Friday, December 23, until Friday, January 27, 2023, via Cork City Council’s online consultation portal at consult.corkcity.ie or at the public reception desk of Cork City Council’s offices at City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork, between the hours of 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday excluding bank holidays.

A physical copy of the plans and particulars may be requested by interested parties. Requests for documents may be made by phoning 021 4924554, by emailing traffic@corkcity.ie, or by sending a written request to Assistant Engineer, Traffic Operations, Room 337, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork.

The deadline for receipt of submissions and observations is 5pm on Friday, January 27, 2023.