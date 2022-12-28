Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Pedestrian crossing works to begin on Old Youghal Road

The works will comprise the installation of a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing, modification of road markings, the installation of new road markings, and the provision of road traffic signage
Pedestrian crossing works to begin on Old Youghal Road

The works will comprise the installation of a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing, modification of road markings, the installation of new road markings, and the provision of road traffic signage.

Eoin Kelleher

CORK City Council has announced its intention to install a pedestrian crossing on the Old Youghal Road in the vicinity of Scoil Cara Junior School, in the interests of safety and convenience for pedestrians.

The works will comprise the installation of a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing, modification of road markings, the installation of new road markings, and the provision of road traffic signage.

The plans involve the installation of tactile paving and alterations to the footpath at either side of the crossing, with all associated site works.

In accordance with the Habitats Directive, an appropriate assessment screening has been carried out on the proposed scheme, in relation to any potential impacts upon the Cork Harbour Special Protection Area and the Great Island Channel Special Area of Conservation. The findings of the screening noted that no significant effects are likely.

The proposed scheme has been screened to determine whether an Environmental Impact Assessment is required, and it has been concluded that there will be no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed scheme and that an EIA is not required.

Plans and particulars of the proposed works will be available for public inspection from Friday, December 23, until Friday, January 27, 2023, via Cork City Council’s online consultation portal at consult.corkcity.ie or at the public reception desk of Cork City Council’s offices at City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork, between the hours of 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday excluding bank holidays.

A physical copy of the plans and particulars may be requested by interested parties. Requests for documents may be made by phoning 021 4924554, by emailing traffic@corkcity.ie, or by sending a written request to Assistant Engineer, Traffic Operations, Room 337, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork.

The deadline for receipt of submissions and observations is 5pm on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Read More

Revealed: Top five blackspots for illegal parking in Cork City

More in this section

Cork Airport experiences its busiest Christmas in three years Cork Airport experiences its busiest Christmas in three years
Ill woman suffering flu symptoms blowing on tissue lying on a couch at home Cork GP gives his advice on how people can try to avoid infections this winter
Traders report a bustling city centre over Christmas Traders report a bustling city centre over Christmas
road safetycork city council
'A gentleman who had time for everyone': Tributes paid to Cork legend Kenny Lee following his passing

'A gentleman who had time for everyone': Tributes paid to Cork legend Kenny Lee following his passing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more