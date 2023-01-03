Loss of father in fire ‘a waking nightmare’: Corkman thanks local community for their support 

A CORKMAN who lost his father in a devastating fire in Carrigaline on December 23 has spoken of his profound loss and thanked the local community for the support he has received.

David Lynch’s father Seán Lynch, 86, also known as John, died after a fire broke out in their home in the Waterpark estate in Carrigaline on December 23.

David told The Neil Prendeville Show that his dad had struggled a lot since the death of his wife Noirín, who passed away six years ago.

David, a software engineer, had returned from Dublin to act as a carer for his dad.

“I came back to lend a hand and I was trying to make the best of coming up and down from Dublin, but when the lockdown struck, I was with him full-time.”

His dad was glad of the company, he said.

David and his father had gone shopping on the afternoon of the fire and when they got home, he made them dinner. At about 7.30pm, David left his father and went to collect some more groceries in Lidl and Dunnes Stores.

“I left him by the fireplace. His dog Romeo was by his feet. He was just finishing his dessert. I thought I wouldn’t be long.

“When I was over in Dunnes I heard the siren from the fire station beside the supermarket.

"I was just hoping in the back of my mind that they weren’t going anywhere near our place.

"It was just when I was driving back into the estate that I saw all the commotion.”

He described it as ‘a waking nightmare’.

“I couldn’t quite comprehend it,” he said.

The house, which was not insured, suffered extensive damage and David is now living elsewhere in Carrigaline.

Nearly all of the family’s personal belongings were wiped out. In the days afterwards, he sifted through the debris and found some photos in an album.

“Most of it was damaged, but in the centre, there were one or two photos I could salvage, so that for me was something I could treasure and hold on to."

An online GoFundMe campaign has been set up, called David’s Fund, and over €19,000 has already been raised.

David will need the services of a structural engineer to assess whether the property can be saved and then begin the arduous process of clearing the property.

“First of all, I need to get a structural engineer to assess if the house is safe or must be demolished.

“I’m making an appeal, if someone with that kind of professional expertise would be able to assist me.

“That is the first step, as I understand it.”

In relation to his clothing and other personal belongings, David paid tribute to his neighbours and the wider community for their good will.

David said he also needs a skip to clear out the debris.

“I’m very grateful,” he added.

David’s father, who grew up in Knocklaun in St Luke’s, was buried on December 29. His mother Noirín was from Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick.

“They met at a dance. I’m not sure who organised it. It would have been in the late 60s.”

The couple were married for 45 years.

“He adored her, even after she passed, he told me he dreamt of her every night, at least for the three or four years afterwards,” said David.