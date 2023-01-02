GoFundMe to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire raises almost €20k

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support a Cork man who was left with ‘absolutely nothing’ following a house fire which tragically claimed the life of his father has raised close to €20,000 in less than a week.

The fire, which broke out at a house in The Court in the Waterpark estate in Carrigaline shortly after 9pm on December 23 was eventually brought under control by four units of the fire service from Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Cork City.

John Lynch, 86, also known as Seán, was discovered following an extensive search of the ruins of the house by firefighters and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, the local community rallied around Mr Lynch’s son, David, who lived in the house with his father and their beloved dog Romeo who also sadly passed away following the fire.

A GoFundMe, launched last week by friends of David’s in a bid to support him with funeral costs and other expenses, has now reached €18,675.

Organisers of the GoFundMe said David had left the house on the evening of December 23 to get some last-minute shopping.

“Tragically on his return shortly after the house was engulfed in flames with his dad, John, formerly of Fountainstown and ex-Dunlops Cork, inside.

“Tragically, despite the incredibly heroic efforts of our firefighters, they were unable to rescue John.

“In a matter of hours David lost his only family, his father John and their incredibly loyal pet, Romeo,” they said.

On Christmas Eve, David was left with “absolutely nothing” and those behind the fundraiser had asked anyone in a position to make a donation to contribute to the GoFundMe.

“We hope, especially at this time of year so special for families that you may be able to donate any amount no matter how small to help our friend who has lost family and all possessions to begin rebuilding his life,” they said.

The GoFundMe remains open to donations.